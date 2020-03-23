Markets, institutions, public places to remain closed down for 14 days: Buzdar

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday announced that shopping malls, bazaars, markets, private and public sector institutions, public transport, parks, restaurants and tourist-spots would remain closed down for two weeks throughout the province to ensure safety from coronavirus.

While giving a briefing to the media about the decisions made in the cabinet committee for anti-coronavirus, the chief minister said the decision had been made to shutdown shopping malls, bazaars, markets, public and private institutions, public transport, parks, restaurants and tourist-spots from March 24 (9am) to April 6 (9am). However, he clarified that it would not be lockdown or some sort of curfew.

The Punjab government also decided to impose a ban on pillion riding, however, members of law enforcement agencies and families would be exempted from this ban, he disclosed.

Usman Buzdar said that medical and grocery stores, fruit and vegetable markets, bakeries, mutton, chicken, meat and milk shops as well as pharmacies would remain open throughout the province.

Similarly, industrial units manufacturing and supplying eatables, medicines,

medical equipment and necessary items would not be closed down, he added.

The chief minister said that essential service providers, including the Wasa, Wapda and telecom companies, would continue to work and Edhi and other welfare organizations would also be permitted to continue their work.

To a question, he replied that a committee headed by provincial finance minister would present its recommendations to ameliorate economic difficulties of daily wage earners in the cabinet meeting to be held on March 24 (Tuesday). He clarified that it would not curfew or lockdown type situation but this step was being taken to maintain social distancing.

Doctors as well as paramedical staff were frontline soldiers and the

decision about their package would be made in the cabinet meeting, he maintained.

The chief minister announced that line departments would perform their duties in case of any violation as Section 144 was imposed in the province.

To another question, he said out of a total of 246 coronavirus patients in Punjab, 171 were quarantined in DG Khan. He also thanked the people for abiding by the government appeal of staying homes for last two days, adding that it was the best way to avoid coronavirus. He also paid tributes to Pakistan Army, civil administration, medical staff and local bodies’ employees and media for performing their duties in this hour of trial.

To another query, he said that food items were available in abundance; there was no shortage and supply-chain of eatables would continue in Punjab.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA and secretaries of information and health departments were also present.