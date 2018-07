LAHORE, Jul 03 (APP):On the instructions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari, financial assistance announced for the heirs of persons died in different rain related incidents.

The Chief Minister said that each bereaved family will get Rs 800,000. He said that all his sympathies were with the bereaved families and the government equally shares their sorrow and grief.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in rain related incidents.