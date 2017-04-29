Cloudy weather forecasted for KP, Fata

PESHAWAR, April 29 (APP): The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecasted

partly cloudy for most parts of in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata.

However rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at

scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Hari Pur, Torghar, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Mardan and Swabi districts while at isolated places in Bannu, Lakki

Marwat, D.I.Khan, Tank, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Peshawar, Charsadda,

Nowshera districts and FATA (Kurram, Orakzai, Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand,

North & South Waziristan Agencies) for next 24 hours.

Similarly, the Met Office also predicted dry weather for most parts of

the region.

However rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at

isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Hari Pur, Torghar, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Shangla districts for next 48

hours.