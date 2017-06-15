Closing gender gap at work to bring benefits: UN report

UNITED NATIONS, June 15 (APP): Closing gender gap at work can open

doors to benefits for society and the economy, according to a new report released by a UN agency.

“Reducing gender disparities at workplaces by 25 percent by 2025 could

inject nearly 5.8 trillion U.S. dollars into the global economy and boost tax revenues,” the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) said in the report.

Women already have significantly lower participation in the labour

market, but finding work for them remains more difficult than their male counterparts, the report said.

“Helping women access the labour market is nevertheless an important

first step,” the ILO said in a news release introducing the report.

According to the UN body, the global labor force participation rate for

women in 2017 is projected to be around 49 percent, nearly 27 percentage points lower than that of men.

This figure is expected to remain unchanged in 2018.

The report also emphasized the need to promote equal pay for work of

equal value, tackle root causes of occupational segregation, and eliminate violence and harassment at work.