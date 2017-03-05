Closing ceremony of PSL win hearts of packed crowd

LAHORE, Mar 5 (APP)- A daring free fall by the five bravo

paratroopers of the Pakistan Army was the highlight of the

closing ceremony of the second edition of the Pakistan which

won the hearts of the packed crowd here on Sunday evening.

The agile paratroopers received standing ovation from the

crowd when they landed at the Gadaffi stadium along with

Pakistan and flags of the five respective side.

A two minute documentary highlighting the sacrifices of

the martyrs of war against terror was shown to pay homage to

them.

Renowned singer Ali Zafar, Fakhar and Ali Azmat

performed to entertain the crowd with their famous national

and other songs. The cricket crazy crowd gave a warm welcome

when both the finalist teams, Peshawar and Quetta entered the

ground. Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy showed a kind

gesture by having salfees with the fans besides dancing on the

tune of the drum along with other team members.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman, PSL, Najam Sathi gave

credit of holding the final to historic Gadaffi stadium to

Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif .

“Punjab Chief Minister took personal interest to ensure the

happening the of this mega final in a peaceful manner in

Lahore and we are thankful to him for his all out support and

bold decision to supporting our decision to bring PSL final to

Lahore “, he added.

He said cricket has brought closer the people of Pakistan

across the country and it has helped in enhancing national

unity .

“Today from Khyber to Karachi and one part of the country to

another all the people are displaying unity which is because

of cricket and we will continue our efforts in future as well

to bring such cricket activities to Pakistan “, said PSL

Chairman.

Najam said PSL and Pakistan cricket belong to the people

of the Pakistan who extended all out support and cooperation

to turn the dream of bringing the final to its home of

cricket.

“PSL is the event of the people of Pakistan who are

together at one platform to show to the world that they peace

loving and decent people “,he said adding ” Without the

support of people it was not possible to bring the final to

Pakistan “. He said the PSL has also the support of all the

political parties.

He said today’s final has proved that Pakistani people are

capable of doing productive work and congratulated the people

of Pakistan for making the final a big success.

Najam Sathi said it was also the result of the hard work

and efforts of PCB and PSL administrations that PSL final came

to Pakistan.

He said two top teams are playing the final which promises

exciting cricket.