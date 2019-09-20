Climate emergency ‘a new danger’ to peace, UN chief tells youth activists

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 20 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for “urgent” climate action to curb environmental threats so as to build a sustainably peaceful world.

He was speaking at the annual peace gathering at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, in which a large number of youth activists participated.

Each 21 September, the General Assembly-mandated International Day of Peace is observed, devoted to “strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples”, with this year’s theme spotlighting climate action as key to that aim.