‘Climate Diplomacy’ vital tool for tackling global warming: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam said on Sunday that pedaling climate diplomacy for climate action was a vital tool to tackling common global climate risk affecting the rich and poor countries.

Addressing the participants of European Union’s Climate Diplomacy Day held at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), the Adviser said, “The world leaders must come forward and join hands to help each other to boost their resilience against unfolding climate change-caused disasters, particularly floods, forest fires and warming-triggered diseases such as dengue.”

Malik Amin Aslam highlighted that Pakistan annually faces economic damages between USD 6-14 billion solely due to deteriorating climate changes-triggered disasters, particularly floods, sea intrusion, declining rainfall patterns and human diseases. Melting of glaciers in the northern regions of Pakistan could disturb the biodiversity of the entire country and adversely influence climate conditions, he added.

“Prime Minister’s Imran Khan’s government is fully abreast of the mounting climate change challenges facing Pakistan and is taking adequate measures to deal with them utilising its own resources,” he informed.