ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): According to Global Climate Risk
Index (2017) Pakistan ranks at 7th position among the most adversely
affected countries by climate change.
An Economic Survey revealed that despite having high
vulnerability of future climatic changes, Pakistan is still among
very low GHG emission emitter countries.
However, being a responsible state and part of international
community, Pakistan is planning to take serious steps for playing an
effective role in lowering global GHG emissions.
Realizing the high vulnerability to climate change, the
government has developed national policy to combat climate change
and an action plan is being developed to effectively implement
climate change concerns through sustainable planning.
To materialize the efforts regarding protection of climate
change, the government has recently passed Pakistan Climate Change
Act 2017.
The legislation has in turn created Climate Change Fund,
Climate Change Council and Climate Change Authority to implement the
Climate Change Act.
Projects/programmes undertaken during 2016-17 keeping in view
the challenges and distortions caused by global climate change, the
worldwide efforts are underway to mitigate the devastating effects.
Pakistan, like many other countries, is fully cognizant of
this issue and has already undertaken various programmes and
projects.
Sustainable Land Management Programme with UNDP assistance is
being implemented at a cost of Rs 105.400 million.
The prime minister has approved launching of Green Pakistan
Programme Revival of Forestry Resources aimed to increase the forest
cover of the country.
Total cost of the programme is Rs 3652.100 million and an
amount of Rs 554.000 million has been released during 2016-17.
Climate change: Pakistan 7th most adversely affected country: E-Survey
ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): According to Global Climate Risk