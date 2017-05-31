Climate change: Pakistan 7th most adversely affected country: E-Survey

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): According to Global Climate Risk

Index (2017) Pakistan ranks at 7th position among the most adversely

affected countries by climate change.

An Economic Survey revealed that despite having high

vulnerability of future climatic changes, Pakistan is still among

very low GHG emission emitter countries.

However, being a responsible state and part of international

community, Pakistan is planning to take serious steps for playing an

effective role in lowering global GHG emissions.

Realizing the high vulnerability to climate change, the

government has developed national policy to combat climate change

and an action plan is being developed to effectively implement

climate change concerns through sustainable planning.

To materialize the efforts regarding protection of climate

change, the government has recently passed Pakistan Climate Change

Act 2017.

The legislation has in turn created Climate Change Fund,

Climate Change Council and Climate Change Authority to implement the

Climate Change Act.

Projects/programmes undertaken during 2016-17 keeping in view

the challenges and distortions caused by global climate change, the

worldwide efforts are underway to mitigate the devastating effects.

Pakistan, like many other countries, is fully cognizant of

this issue and has already undertaken various programmes and

projects.

Sustainable Land Management Programme with UNDP assistance is

being implemented at a cost of Rs 105.400 million.

The prime minister has approved launching of Green Pakistan

Programme Revival of Forestry Resources aimed to increase the forest

cover of the country.

Total cost of the programme is Rs 3652.100 million and an

amount of Rs 554.000 million has been released during 2016-17.