Climate change not a provincial but human issue: Mushadidullah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister for Climate Change

Mushahidullah Khan said on Monday that climate change was the

biggest issue being faced by the world and in Pakistan it was not a

provincial issue,but human issue and should be given priority.

Speaking at a consultative meeting on air qulity in Asia here,

he said that Pakistan was facing multiple issues related to climate

change.

” This issue is matter of survival for Pakistan as our

drinking water,food security and regions progress is linked with the

issue”,he said.

He said that many factors including vehicle emissions,

industries, kilns,solid waste, sulfur in the diesel and furnace oil

were contributing to air pollution in the country.

The importance of other steps apart,there was need to create

awareness among the masses on the climate change,he added.

He called for involvement of local people especially the local

religious scholars to stop the deforestation trend. He said that

Imam Kaaba and Pope should also be involved to create awareness

among the common people on environment and climate change issue.