Climate Change ministry achieves remarkable milestone: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Minister for Climate

Change Zahid Hamid on Tuesday said that the ministry had

achieved remarkable milestone during last four years.

“We have achieved many milestone including

ratification of Paris Climate Agreement, submission of

Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, Green

Pakistan Program, approval of Forest Policy from Council

of Common Interest, passing of Climate Change Act,

declaring Astola Island first marine protected area of

Pakistan, reforming Global Change Impact Study Centre

and adoption Sustainable Goals as National goals by

National Assembly of Pakistan, the minister said.

He expressed these views while addressing the

participants of the Pre-COP 23 Consultative Dialogue

Framing Pakistan’s agenda on mitigation and adaption

organized by the Civil Society Coalition for Climate

Change with the collaboration of Ministry of Climate

Change.

He said that positive development needed to be

highlighted at COP-23 with objective to update the

global community about Pakistan’s achievements.

“Pakistan is ranked amongst the top ten countries

considered most vulnerable to climate change, however it

has developed comprehensive policies and plans to tackle

these issues” he added.

Director General Environment Irfan Tariq said,

conference of Parties is held every year and Pakistan is

playing an active role in it.

Director Global Change Impact Study Centre, Dr.

Tariq Banuri Executive said Climate Change is global

agenda and requires collective efforts.

“We must develop pro-active proposals for COP-23

in order to play active role in global mitigation group”

he added.