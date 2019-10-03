Climate action ‘movement’ has begun, but there’s a long way to go: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 03 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reaffirmed his deep concern over the threats posed by a warming world, unless more urgent action is taken to deal with the adverse impacts of climate change.\

In a widely-distributed opinion piece on Thursday, the UN chief cautioned that there was a long way to go. “But the movement has begun,” he declared.\

In his op-ed, published by a consortium of more than 170 news outlets under the banner ‘Covering Climate Now’, which has an audience of hundreds of millions, he recalled that “on the eve of the September UN Climate Action Summit, young women and men around the world mobilized by the millions and told global leaders: ‘You are failing us.’”

“They are right,” he lamented.

“The science is undeniable” Guterres continued, and while some come to understand the climate crisis through data, those suffering its effects “can simply look out the window.”

Last week, as world leaders convened for the start of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, talks kicked off with the first-ever summit devoted to Climate Action, for which Guterres urged delegates to come with concrete plans for achieving carbon neutrality and slashing emissions, rather than “beautiful speeches”.