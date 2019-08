KARACHI, Aug 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has announced that the drive to clean Karachi will kick off on Sunday and will continue for two weeks.

Briefing media about the “clean Karachi” drive at KPT head office here on Saturday, he said 13 major nullahs (storm drains) chocked with garbage and dirt would be cleaned in the first phase.

In the second phase, garbage from all areas of the city would be lifted.