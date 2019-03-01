Clean Green Pakistan Campaign to shape country’s sustainable future: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP):Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) Friday singed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nestlé collaborating in Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign which was a much-needed initiative for Pakistan considering the low forest cover in most of the areas and poor cleanliness in rural and urban areas.

Speaking at the MoU ceremony, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said, Clean Green Pakistan drive will shape the country’s sustainable future. “We welcome the support from Nestlé for this drive and it reflects on their role as an environmentally responsible business entity in Pakistan.”

“The Clean Green Pakistan is a comprehensive movement kicked-off by the Ministry of Climate Change which focuses on Liquid Waste Management; total Sanitation and Hygiene, including Hygiene Awareness; Access to Safe Drinking Water; Tree Plantation to include a countrywide afforestation campaign; Solid Waste Management including commitment to clean public spaces, streets and schools,” he added.