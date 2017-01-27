Classical dance to be performed on Feb 1 at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is going to organise classical dance and instrumental performances in collaboration with Mausikar Welfare Trust on February 1.

According to a PNCA official, classical artists including Adnan Jehangir, Aman Mawaz, Nadya, Iftikhar, Bharat Natyam and Kamran Ali would present Khattak dance and other classical dances on this occasion.

The council was expecting a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to participate in the event, he said.