Classic film ‘Behan Bhai’ to be screened on March 18

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize

screening of classic film ‘Behan Bhai’ on March 18 at its Media center.

The main cast of this film included Rani, Nadeem, Deeba, Husna, Kamal, Ejaz, Aslam Pervez, Ilyas Kashmiri, Talat Siddiqui with some of the ever green songs composed by A Hameed.

The film was produced by Ghulam Haidar Loan and directed by Hassan Tariq. While the film script writer was Tanvir Naqvi.