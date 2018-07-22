CJP to hear various cases at SC Lahore registry from Monday

LAHORE, Jul 22 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)

Mian Saqib Nisar will hold the hearing of various important

cases at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry from Monday till

the end of week.

As per the cause list, issued for the Supreme Court’s

Lahore Registry, a three-member bench, headed by chief justice,

would hear the cases.

The cases include excessive fee structure of private

medical colleges, disposal of hospitals & sewage waste,

increase in dialysis fee, air-pollution, lack of adequate

health facilities in DHA Lahore, companies working under

various departments of the Punjab government, damages incurred

by Pakistan Railways, appointment of vice chancellors to the

public sector universities, prohibited business of quackery,

effects of heavy rain on newly constructed Islamabad airport,

suo motu notice regarding service structure of Pakistan Kidney

& Liver Transplant, and others.

Although, the Supreme Court had declared July 25 as

public holiday on account of general election, the CJP would

be available at the Lahore Registry for urgent hearing

of any case.