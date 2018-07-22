LAHORE, Jul 22 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)
Mian Saqib Nisar will hold the hearing of various important
cases at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry from Monday till
the end of week.
As per the cause list, issued for the Supreme Court’s
Lahore Registry, a three-member bench, headed by chief justice,
would hear the cases.
The cases include excessive fee structure of private
medical colleges, disposal of hospitals & sewage waste,
increase in dialysis fee, air-pollution, lack of adequate
health facilities in DHA Lahore, companies working under
various departments of the Punjab government, damages incurred
by Pakistan Railways, appointment of vice chancellors to the
public sector universities, prohibited business of quackery,
effects of heavy rain on newly constructed Islamabad airport,
suo motu notice regarding service structure of Pakistan Kidney
& Liver Transplant, and others.
Although, the Supreme Court had declared July 25 as
public holiday on account of general election, the CJP would
be available at the Lahore Registry for urgent hearing
of any case.
CJP to hear various cases at SC Lahore registry from Monday
LAHORE, Jul 22 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)