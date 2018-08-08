CJP shows concerns over non issuance of winning notification due to stay orders

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar expressed deep concern over issuance of stay orders by the high courts to halt winning notifications of different candidates in July 25 General Elections.

Chief Justice hearing a plea seeking disqualification of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Murad Ali Shah remarked that “We are reading in the newspaper every day that the high courts are halting notifications of successful candidates, we are very much concerned about it.”

While hearing another election related case, the CJ also questioned the performance of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the recent polls.