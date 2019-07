KARACHI, Jul 19 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mr. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa here on Friday cited independence of police as important as that of judiciary which otherwise could undermine justice

system.

Addressing a session on Justice Sector Reform held at Central Police Office (CPO), largely attended by serving as well as some retired police officers from across the country he said, in particular context of criminal justice system police and judiciary were inseparable.