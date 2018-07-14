CJP pays surprise visit to Poly Clinic Hospital

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday made a surprise visit to Federal Government Poly Clinic Hospital to observe management and facilities of the healthcare institute.

The CJP inquired to a patient about facilities available in the hospital, while he made a number of complaints to the chief justice regarding poor management and no availability of medicines in the hospital.

He directed the hospital authorities to ensure availability of all medicines to the patients besides making best arrangements of facilities required.