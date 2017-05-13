CJP orders establishment of special cells at SC, HCs for redressal of expats’ complaints

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian

Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered establishment of special cells in the Supreme Court and high courts to receive complaints of overseas

Pakistanis for redressal of their grievances.

The CJP justice asked the high court chief justices to

come up with concrete proposals to minimize delays in litigation.

He was chairing marathon meetings of the National

Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) and the Governing Body,

Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF).

The chief justice took serious notice of delay in completion

of the Islamabad Jail project and critically reviewed performance of

special courts / tribunals and showed displeasure on huge backlog

and slow pace of disposal of cases in such courts.

Meetings of these bodies were held after a gap of years.

In his introductory remarks, the CJP stated that the judiciary

was an important pillar of the state. The other pillars i.e.

executive and legislature were also equally important for existence

of any state. In modern world, there was no concept of a state without

existence of any of the three important organs, he added.

He emphasized that for an expeditious dispensation of justice,

the development and reformation of laws is crucial. The LJCP, he said,

was a forum which was primarily mandated to review on a continuing systematic basis the statutes and other laws of the country for their reformation.

“With the passage of time laws become redundant and many statutes,

which are part of our statute books need reformation. For this purpose,

we have to revamp the LJCP for effectively implementing its mandate.”

He asked the high court chief justices suggest ways and means to

bring the LJCP in line with its objective.

The CJP observed that there was a general perception that

justice was not being provided to the common person and the

judiciary should dispel that perception and make efforts to restore

the credibility of justice system by improving its service delivery

and expeditious dispensation of justice.

The meeting of the Governing Body, AJDF was attended by Justice

MianShakirullah Jan, former Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan/Member

Lawand Justice Commission of Pakistan and Chairman Rules Committee

Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF) and other members Justice

Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court,

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Chief Justice, Lahore High Court,

Justice Ahmed Ali M. Sheikh Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh,

Justice Yahya Afridi Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Justice

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan,

Tariq Bajwa Secretary, Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance,

Karamat Hussain Niazi, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and

Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan /

Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

The meeting of the NJPMC was attended by Justice Sh. Najam ul Hassan

designated Chief Justice of the Federal Sharait Court and high court

chief justices.

The AJDF Governing Body accorded approval for release of fund to

the High Court of Sindh for executing special projects in the

designated underdeveloped areas.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan urged that this important resource

should be utilized for optimum benefit of the underdeveloped areas.

The AJDF Governing Body also approved the proposal of releasing

funds to the District Legal Empowerment Committees (DLECs) established

in 106 districts across the country for provision of free legal aid to

the deserving litigants, who, despite having genuine cause, are unable

to pursue their cases in the courts.

The CJP requested the chief justices of the respective high courts

to urge the district judiciary to utilize this valuable resource for

its specified purposes.

The Governing Body, AJDF allowed the Secretariat of LJCP to launch

the 10thphase of the AJDF inviting project proposals aimed at legal

empowerment of the poor and underprivileged segments of the society.

The Governing Body, ADJF approved the Mobile Training Project of the

Federal Judicial Academy for funding and reconstituted the Technical

Evaluation Committee a body mandated to review and recommend

projects for funding under the AJDF.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan stated that good decisions if not

implemented properly are meaningless; therefore, being heads of the

judiciary this is our responsibility to implement all decisions

ambitiously with passion.

The Chief Justices of the High Courts assured their full cooperation

and support to achieve the objectives of effective administration of

justice which is prerequisite for welfare of our beloved country.

The NJPMC deliberated upon the agenda item regarding grievance of

overseas Pakistanis/appointment of designated judges and resolved

that cells to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis will be

created in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and all the High Courts to

receive the complaints of the overseas Pakistanis through email for

redressal.

The Chief Justice ordered that this arrangement may be widely

publicized in print and electronic media for general information.

The NJPMC reviewed the status of construction of Model Jail in

Islamabad and showed displeasure on inordinate delay in completion

of the Model Jail.

The Chief Justice asked the concerned for early completion of

project to address the problem of prisoners of ICT who are presently

confined in overcrowded Central Prison Rawalpindi.

The NJPMC reviewed the performance of the Administrative

Tribunal/Special Courts and noted that large number of cases are

struck up in such courts. The Committee observed that slow pace of

disposal is major cause for piling up of backlog.

The Chief Justice directed that six months’ performance report may

immediately be sought from such tribunals/court for placing before

the NJPMC.

The Chief Justice asked the Chief Justices of the Federal Shariat

Court and High Courts to come up with concrete suggestions for

minimizing delays in litigation right from civil court to the

Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan resolved that the NJPMC will meet

frequently to review the performance of the judiciary and other

justice sector organisations to improve quality of justice.