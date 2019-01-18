ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Newly appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, hearing his first case being the head of the judiciary, Friday dismissed an appeal seeking reduction in sentence awarded in drugs smuggling case.The appeal was moved by Noor Muhammad, a resident of Mianwali challenging sentence awarded by
the Lahore High Court in 2016.
CJP hears his first case, refuses to reduce sentence over drug peddling charges
