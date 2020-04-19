CJP forms five benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted five benches at the principal seat to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from tomorrow (Monday).

The first bench comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz UL Ahsan. The second bench comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi. The two-member third bench comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. The fourth bench comprised of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan while the fifth bench comprised of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground would be granted and no application for adjournment through fax would be placed before the Court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record would be required to argue the case.