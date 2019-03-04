ISLAMABAD, March 4 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Monday expressed his serious concerns over false testimony and said life imprisonment must be awarded to those who give false testimony as per law.
He said this while referring the case of false testimony of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Khizar Hayat to the Sessions Court Narowal.
CJP expresses serious concerns over false testimony
