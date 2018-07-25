LAHORE, Jul 25 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday cast his vote in NA-130 constituency.
The CJP cast his vote at polling station set up at Government Model Girls High School, Barkat Market here.
On the occasion, the chief justice said that he had fulfilled his promise of holding elections in time.
He also expressed satisfaction over polling arrangements.
CJP casts his vote in NA-130
