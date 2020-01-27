CJP administers oath to Jalal Sikandar Sultan as CEC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan on Monday administered the oath of the office to Mohammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan, as Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan in a simple but dignified ceremony.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Officers of Election Commission of Pakistan, Federal Judicial Academy, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan prominent lawyers and Law officers also attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.