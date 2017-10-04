CJCSC visits PAF operational air base

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

(CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Wednesday visited an operational

air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here.

On his arrival at the base, he was received by Air Chief Marshal

Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF, said a statement issued here

by media directorate of PAF.

The CJCSC visited the newly-established Airpower Center of Excellence

(ACE) and attended a briefing on the ongoing operational exercise.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, ACE is

a premier institution, which will train the combat crew of PAF as well

as personnel of friendly air forces by conducting multinational training exercises.

The CJCSC was also informed that the first ever multinational exercise

is going to be held in current month with participants from 19 air forces.

During his visit, the CJCSC also flew an exercise training mission in

F-16 aircraft of the prestigious No 9 multirole squadron. The Air Chief, sitting in another F-16 aircraft also participated in the training mission.

After flying the mission, the CJCSC interacted with the combat air and

ground crew of the squadron and said that PAF had led from the front in Operation Zarb-e-Azb and together with the sister services had turned the tide.

PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high

morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel, he added.

The Air Chief on the occasion reiterated his resolve to provide in

synergy with the armed forces an impregnable aerial defence of the country. He said that Pakistan’s security and sovereignty was paramount and PAF

would make all necessary measures to ensure the defence of its aerial frontiers.