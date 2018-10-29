CJCSC visits PAC Kamra

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Monday visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra, where he was briefed about ongoing projects at different factories of PAC.

The Chairman JCSC expressed his satisfaction at the direction of the work and progress being made, said a press release issued here. He declared that PAC is one of the flagship organizations of Defence Production. The Chairman JCSC lauded the achievements of PAC towards attaining self-reliance and international standards in all its projects. He assured his full support for PAC in all its future endeavors. Earlier upon arrival, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat was welcomed by Air Marshal Ahmer Shahzad Legahri, Chairman PAC, Kamra.