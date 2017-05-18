CJCSC visits Air HQs, gets briefing on PAF

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Thursday visited the

Air Headquarters and got a detailed briefing on the organization, role and

functioning of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

On his arrival, he was received by Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, a PAF press release said.

Later on, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Air Chief

Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in his

office.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed

matters of professional interest.

Air Chief apprised the CJCSC about various ongoing modernization

and up-gradation programmes of the PAF.

The CJCSC expressed his confidence in operational preparedness of

Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief also presented him the new book on PAF titled “PAF

Attaining New Heights” at the occasion.