CJCSC visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat visited

Air Headquarters here on Monday.

On his arrival, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of

the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), said a statement issued here by media

affairs directorate of PAF.

Afterwards, a smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented him the guard of honour.

He was also introduced to Principal Staff Officers of PAF.

Later on, during a one on one meeting, the CJCSC and Air Chief discussed various matters

of professional interest.

The Air Chief highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by PAF.

The CJCSC appreciated the level of motivation among PAF personnel and also expressed his confidence in operational preparedness of PAF.