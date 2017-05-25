CJCSC meets Turkish military leaders, decorated Legion of Merit medal

RAWALPINDI May 25 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

(CJSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, who is on official visit to Turkey on Thursday met military leaders of the brotherly country.

He called on General Hulusi AKAR, Turkish Chief of General Staff at

Ankara and later, he met Commanders of Turkish Land and Naval Forces separately.

According to the Inter services Public Relations here, during the

meetings matters of bilateral interests with emphasis on security challenges were discussed.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment for strengthening and

enhancing existing defence and security relationship between the two brethren countries.

The CJCSC was also awarded “Legion of Merit” medal. Earlier, upon

arrival at Turk General Staff Headquarters, a Guard of Honour was presented to the CJCSC.