CJCSC confers 33 meritorious awards to civilians

RAWALPINDI, Apr 5 (APP): On behalf of the President of

Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair

Mahmood Hayat, on Wednesday conferred Civil Awards to the eminent

Scientists and Engineers working in Pakistan strategic institutions.

An Investiture Ceremony was held at Joint Staff Headquarters

to acknowledge their meritorious services in their respective

fields.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), awards

were conferred on 10 recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 19 of Pride of

Performance and 4 of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.