RAWALPINDI, Apr 5 (APP): On behalf of the President of
Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair
Mahmood Hayat, on Wednesday conferred Civil Awards to the eminent
Scientists and Engineers working in Pakistan strategic institutions.
An Investiture Ceremony was held at Joint Staff Headquarters
to acknowledge their meritorious services in their respective
fields.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), awards
were conferred on 10 recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 19 of Pride of
Performance and 4 of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.
CJCSC confers 33 meritorious awards to civilians
RAWALPINDI, Apr 5 (APP): On behalf of the President of