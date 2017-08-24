CJCS Jordan visits POF, shows keen interest in arms, ammunition manufacturing

WAH CANTT, Aug 24 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

(CJCS) Jordan Armed Forces Lt Gen Mahmoud A. Fraihat, along with

an official delegation visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories

(POF) on Thursday.

On arrival at POF, the delegation was received by Acting

Chairman POF Board Muhammad Afzal, who introduced them with

POF Board Members, said a press release issued by POF.

In his welcome remarks, the acting chairman told the delegation

that POF was the premier defence organization of the country which

was not only meeting defence requirements of the armed forces

of Pakistan but also exporting its products to more than 40

countries around the globe.

He said that POF was ready to meet the requirements of all

types of conventional arms and ammunition of Jordan.

Irfan Ghalib General Manager Exports in his detailed briefing

told the delegation that POF was a gigantic defence production

complex with 14 independent production units, 12 subsidiaries and

total work force was more than 26,000.

The delegation visited POF Product Display Lounges, later

they were taken to some production units where they

witnessed the manufacturing process of arms and ammunition.

In his remarks in the visitors’ book, Chairman Joint chiefs

of Staff Jordan Armed Forces wrote, “I was pleased to visit

this great organization and looking forward to enhance and to

expand the cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan in many aspects.”

The delegation showed keen interest in the manufacturing process

of arms and ammunition and lauded the high quality of POF products.