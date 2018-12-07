CJ to visit Thar on Dec 12

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, hearing a suo motu notice on children deaths due to malnutrition in Thar, Friday decided to visit the place himself.

He directed Sindh government to make arrangements for his Thar visit on December 12.

He said newborn babies were dying and people were even deprived from water in Thar. “I am visiting Thar as it is lacked basic amenities of life.”