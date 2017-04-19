CJ administers oath to Haque Nawaz as acting AGP

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): The Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar administered the oath of the office to Haque Nawaz, Additional Auditor General-II, as Acting Auditor General of Pakistan.

Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, Supreme Court, conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony in a simple but dignified manner.

Officers of Auditor General Office and Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony, a press release said.