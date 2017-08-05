Civil rights groups sue US State Dept. over diversity visa denials

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (APP): Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit against the US State Department for not processing the visa applications of Iranian and Yemeni citizens who won the chance to immigrate to the US.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and the National Immigration Law Center filed the lawsuit on Friday in the US District Court in Washington DC, on behalf of Iranians and Yemenis who won in the Diversity Immigrant Visa program, also known as the green card lottery.