Civil, military leadership united to wipe out terrorism: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Minister for Finance, Senator Ishaq

Dar Thursday said that civil and military leadership were on same page to completely flush out menace of terrorism from country.

Talking to a private news channel, he observed that there were

some countries involved in funding terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said that there were credible information that terrorists hold

sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

He said that a list of people involved in terrorist activities had been

given to Afghanistan for handing over them to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Armed forces were fully capable to wipe out the

terrorists and terrorism from the country.

The Minister said that all out efforts and resources would be utilized

to ensure peace in this region.

He said that efforts were also being made to extend the role

of military courts.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan was moving fastly towards economic

progress, adding that in the next few years, Pakistan would have the opportunity to enter into the G-20 countries as a big economy.

To a question, Dar said that new operation being launched by Pakistan

Armed forces would help eliminate the menace and ensure peace in the country.