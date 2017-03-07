Civil, military leadership united against terrorism: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, March 7 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said civil and military leadership were united against terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said war on terrorism would continue unabatedly.

He said military courts had given results regarding the cases against

terrorist elements.

He said the federal government had taken the initiative to launch Karachi operation.

He said there had been the cases of extortion, target killing, due to which, Karachi operation was imperative to restore peace in the area.

Dr Tariq said terrorism would be eliminated with the united efforts of all segment of society.

To a question he said situation in Punjab was different as compared to Karachi.