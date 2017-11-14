Civil, military leadership on same page on national issues: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Minister for Defence Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said civil and military leadership were on same page and collectively evolving strategy on national security issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after the statement of United States (US) President Donald Trump, the national security meeting was held and a message was issued with consensus.

He said civil and military leadership held one-to-one meeting with US Secretary of State here and gave their view points.

Replying to a question, he said political stability was linked to stable economy. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 7 percent could be achieved through economic stability, he added.

When Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came into power in 2013, he said, the country was facing several issues including energy shortage, terrorism and others but today’s Pakistan was much better and developed as national economy was improved.

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the country as he wanted geo-economic connectivity.