City Eagles, DC Peshawar Sarkar to clash in Peshawar Football League final

PESHAWAR, Dec 04 (APP):City Eagles and DC Peshawar Sarkar took berth into the final after securing victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals of the ongoing Peshawar Football League-2017 here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

The final of the Peshawar Football League will be played on Tuesday at 1.00 p.m with Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar will grace the occasion as guests. They will also distribute cash prizes and trophies among the winners and runners-up.

In the first semi-finals City Eagles recorded victory against strong Khyber Agency Azmaray. Both the teams provided great thrill for the sitting spectators and supporters who chanted slogans for their respective teams.

Khyber Agency Azmaray took the lead through Kamil Khan on the field attempt in the very outset of the match when he zoomed a through ball received from the mid-fielder Yasin and dispatched it nicely into the goal-post to make the tally 1-0.

After taking lead Khyber Agency Azmaray made incisive rallies of attack by pressing City Eagles to the wall as far as the first-half of the match was concerned. Khyber Agency Azmaray got two more easy goals scoring chances but failed to double the lead.

On the other hands City Eagles also made some occasion moves but failed to level the tally 1-1 till the end of the first session play. It was the second session in which City Eagles dominated the proceedings and succeeded in leveling the tally through right winger Umairzeb on the field attempt.

When both the teams were tied 1-1 they raided each other territories with some fine attacking moves but none of the team could score any goal. To decide the fate the semi-final match 15-minute extra-time was awarded but no team could score any goal.

After the 15-minut extra-time, both were awarded five each penalty kicks on which Salman and Imran missed the target for Khyber Agency Azmaray while Haris failed to score on his attempt, thus City Eagles won the match by 5-4 and moved to the final. DC Peshawar Sarkar

In the second semi-final match DC Peshawar Sarkar defeated Qisa Khawani Darwash by 2-1 in another thrilling match. Additional Commissioner Miss Sara graced the occasion as chief guest and before the start of the semi-final the players of both DC Pesahwar Sarkar and Qisa Khawani Darwash were introduced to her.

Organizing Secretary Gul Haider, international footballer Basit Kamal, Faisal Khan, Haji Hidayat Ullah and large number of spectators were also present. The match was started on fast tempo as Qisar Khawani Darwash took the lead in the 13th minute through Taimur Khan on the field attempt and soon Khalid tied the tally 1-1. The two teams were tied 1-1 till the end of the first session play.

It was the second session in which Qisa Khawani Darwash and DC Peshawar Sarkar raided on each other territories with some fine moves were also witnessed. It was the dying moments of the match when promising Hamza Shinwari netted a fine goal to make the tally 2-1. Qisa Khawani Darwash tried their hard to level the tally but failed and thus DC Peshawar Sarkar won the match by 2-1 and moved to the final. Alluddin, Zeeshan, Abid, Zahid and Arif Mehmood supervised the matches while Qazi Asif acted as match commissioner.