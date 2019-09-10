Citizens visit graveyards to remember late loved ones on Ashura

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):As part of Islamic rituals, a large number of citizens all across the country visit to graveyards especially on Ashura, during the Muharram Ul-Haram, to offer Fateha for the departed souls of their dear ones.

With the arrival of Muharram-ul-Haram, people starts to visit graveyards or “Shahr-i-Khamoshan”, offer “Fateha”, repair the graves, along with grave diggers, masons and laborers for the annual maintenance of graves of their relatives and dear ones.

According to citizens, they lay floral wreaths on their relatives’ graves and pray for their eternal peace.

‘Langar’ (food) is also served by generous people and stalls of Sabeel (drinking water) are set up in and outside graveyards where spiritual congregations are also held on these occasions, said a citizen Ikram Yousaf.