Citizens to follow safety measures during rainy season: PDMA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday urged citizens to follow safety measures for making lives and property safeguard during the current monsoon season.

According to PDMA alerts, the rescue and relief agencies to remain ready to respond at a short notice, issue early warning to people in vulnerable areas, ensure monitoring of water ways thorough SMS and all possible ways and deploy required staff, place relief, rescue stocks in most vulnerable areas at district levels.