Citizen injured in Indian firing at Khuiratta sector

RAWALPINDI, Jan 17 (APP):Indian Army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire in Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population.
A citizen Muhammad Mushtaq, resident of Tain village got injured and evacuated to hospital, said a press release issued here by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.
