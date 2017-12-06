CII peruses 11 items, forwarded recommendations on various items

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):The 208th meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Wednesday perused over 11 agenda items and forwarded recommendations on various items, said Chairman CII Dr Qibla Ayaz.

Briefing media on the recommendations of CII, he said CII had recommended to issue Zakat deduction exemption certificate to (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation) Saarc Energy Centre (SEC). The inscription of the name of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on one rupee coin is for respect. It is not disrespect of the name ‘Muhammad Ali’.

The council has decided to further improve draft law of National Policy for Interfaith Harmony and law for National Commission 2015 and forward recommendation after that.

The CII pondered on Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2017 and prepared its recommendations in this regard. A committee has been constituted to further ponder over The Prevention of Witchcraft Bill 2017 and forward its recommendations.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan was entering in post China-Pakistan Economic Coordination (CPEC) which is the project of future generations. Pakistan should be a peaceful country should have the potential to attract foreign investment.

The meeting was attended by the members including Allama Abdul Hakeem Akbari, Justice (Retd) Muhammad Raza Khan, Dr Noor Ahmed Shahtaz, Dr Samiya Raheel Qazi, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Maulana Imdadullah, Abdullah, Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Justice (Retd) Manzoor Hussain Gillani, Dr Qari Abdul Rashid, Arif Hussain Wahidi, Abulzafar Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, Maulana Hafiz Fazur Rehman, Malik Allah Bakhsh Kilyar and Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem.