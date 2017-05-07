Chughtai Art Awards Ceremony held in Bursa

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): High school students in Bursa
enthusiastically participated in the Chughtai Art competition,
organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara in collaboration with
Turkey’s Ministry of National Education.
According to a message received here Sunday from Turkey, the
thematic focus of the competition this year was “Turkish Heritage
in Pakistan.”
The awards ceremony, held in the picturesque lawn of Bursa’s
Department of Culture and Tourism, and was attended by the Governor
of Bursa, Acting Mayor of Bursa, Pakistan’s Honorary Consul General,
and other Turkish dignitaries, besides a large number of students,
teachers, and families.
Consistent with the theme, a total of 41 paintings were shortlisted
for consideration by a panel of judges, and nine were finally selected
for prizes in three categories. The painting by Eren Uysal of Nilufer
Zeki Muren Fine Arts School won the first prize, while those by Ayse
Betul Mustafaoglu and Zeynep Naz Karagoz of the same school received
second and third prizes respectively.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey
Sohail Mahmood appreciated the talent, hard work and deep thinking of
the participants of the Chughtai Art competition, and congratulated
the students, who won prizes and certificates of distinction.
He said this was the 6th edition of the annual painting
competition in Turkey, named after Pakistan’s outstanding painter
Abdul Rehman Chughtai—a world-renowned miniaturist.
He underscored that through such events and activities, the
younger generation would be better acquainted with the illustrious
tradition of close Pakistan-Turkey relations—based on common
faith, cultural and linguistic affinities, and shared history—
and of both nations always standing by each other.
Ambassador Sohail also underlined that 2017 marked the
“70th year of Pakistan-Turkey Diplomatic Relations.” He hoped that
more cultural events could be organized in Bursa to celebrate the
milestone in a befitting manner.
Thanking Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Bursa Murat
Tarman, he said that since Tarman’s appointment, Pakistan-Bursa
cooperation in diverse fields had gone up significantly.
Governor Bursa Izzettin Kucuk emphasized that the brotherly
relations between Pakistan and Turkey went back centuries and added
that the Turkish people would never forget the help of the people of Pakistan for the Turkish War of Independence.
He noted that the flags of the two countries were similar, both
having crescent and star. He deeply appreciated Bursa students’ participation in the competition saying that such initiatives
educated the younger generation about our centuries-old brotherhood.
Honorary Consul General Murat Tarman said he would be honoured to
play a role in further promoting business ties between Pakistan and
Bursa. He expressed keen desire to help organize more cultural events
as well.
During his visit to Bursa, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also
separately called on Governor Izzettin Kucuk and Acting Mayor
Abdulkadir Karlik.
Views were exchanged on further intensifying the trade, commercial,
investment, educational and cultural cooperation between Bursa and
Pakistan.
