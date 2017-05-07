Chughtai Art Awards Ceremony held in Bursa

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): High school students in Bursa

enthusiastically participated in the Chughtai Art competition,

organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara in collaboration with

Turkey’s Ministry of National Education.

According to a message received here Sunday from Turkey, the

thematic focus of the competition this year was “Turkish Heritage

in Pakistan.”

The awards ceremony, held in the picturesque lawn of Bursa’s

Department of Culture and Tourism, and was attended by the Governor

of Bursa, Acting Mayor of Bursa, Pakistan’s Honorary Consul General,

and other Turkish dignitaries, besides a large number of students,

teachers, and families.

Consistent with the theme, a total of 41 paintings were shortlisted

for consideration by a panel of judges, and nine were finally selected

for prizes in three categories. The painting by Eren Uysal of Nilufer

Zeki Muren Fine Arts School won the first prize, while those by Ayse

Betul Mustafaoglu and Zeynep Naz Karagoz of the same school received

second and third prizes respectively.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey

Sohail Mahmood appreciated the talent, hard work and deep thinking of

the participants of the Chughtai Art competition, and congratulated

the students, who won prizes and certificates of distinction.

He said this was the 6th edition of the annual painting

competition in Turkey, named after Pakistan’s outstanding painter

Abdul Rehman Chughtai—a world-renowned miniaturist.

He underscored that through such events and activities, the

younger generation would be better acquainted with the illustrious

tradition of close Pakistan-Turkey relations—based on common

faith, cultural and linguistic affinities, and shared history—

and of both nations always standing by each other.

Ambassador Sohail also underlined that 2017 marked the

“70th year of Pakistan-Turkey Diplomatic Relations.” He hoped that

more cultural events could be organized in Bursa to celebrate the

milestone in a befitting manner.

Thanking Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Bursa Murat

Tarman, he said that since Tarman’s appointment, Pakistan-Bursa

cooperation in diverse fields had gone up significantly.

Governor Bursa Izzettin Kucuk emphasized that the brotherly

relations between Pakistan and Turkey went back centuries and added

that the Turkish people would never forget the help of the people of Pakistan for the Turkish War of Independence.

He noted that the flags of the two countries were similar, both

having crescent and star. He deeply appreciated Bursa students’ participation in the competition saying that such initiatives

educated the younger generation about our centuries-old brotherhood.

Honorary Consul General Murat Tarman said he would be honoured to

play a role in further promoting business ties between Pakistan and

Bursa. He expressed keen desire to help organize more cultural events

as well.

During his visit to Bursa, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also

separately called on Governor Izzettin Kucuk and Acting Mayor

Abdulkadir Karlik.

Views were exchanged on further intensifying the trade, commercial,

investment, educational and cultural cooperation between Bursa and

Pakistan.