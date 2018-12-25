PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Like other parts of the country, the Christian community also celebrated Christmas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.
The Churches were lightened in Peshawar and offered Christmas prayers for the development and prosperity of the country.Male, female and children visited different Churches to celebrate Christmas.
Christian community celebrate Christmas in KP
