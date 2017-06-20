Cholistan journalists congratulate cricket team

BAHAWALPUR, June 20 (APP): Journalists community belonging to Cholistan

areas congratulated National Cricket Team for winning final match of ICC Champions Trophy against India.

A meeting of Cholistan Press Club was held with the President,

Chaudhary Nadeem Anjum in chair at the club premises in Head Rajkan area which was attended by journalists including Muhammad Waseem Chauhdary, Nadeem Aslam Chandio, Saleem Nawaz Bhatti, Khalid Parvez Mughal, Muhammad Akmal Cheema, Chaudhary Omar Hayat, Muhammad Akhtar, Waqas Bashir Aasi, Chaudhary Ashfaq, Naeem-ul-Hasan and Nadeem Ferozi.

The journalists congratulated National Cricket Team for winning final of

ICC Champions Trophy against India. “We are proud that our tigers have defeated India,” they said. They hoped that Pakistan National Cricket would also win of Cricket World Cup to be played in 2019.