Chohan terms grave denial condemnable

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that denial regarding the burial of stand up comedian king Aman Ullah was against the basic human rights and termed this act inhuman and condemnable.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that he had been in politics for last 30 years in providing services to the welfare of the society, discrimination and intolerance must be avoided to create harmony in the society.

He further said he was shocked to hear that grave yard administration was not allowing to bury Aman ullah’s body in the cemetery due to his profession, it was a need of time that people must be taught humane values and basic rights of a human.

“Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is determined to provide basic rights to masses and to eliminate the racial, gender and cast differences from the society,” he mentioned.