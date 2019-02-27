Chohan pays tributes to Pak Army, PAF

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday paid tributes to Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force for shooting down two Indian fighter jets and arresting two Indian Air Force pilots.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 2nd Gold Cup Women Tournament at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), he said that India’s mischievous behaviour would not be tolerated and its violation was not acceptable.

He said, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s tactics to win election, harmed him actually, adding that international media had termed yesterday’s India’s attack as baseless.

The minister said, today the whole world had seen Pakistan’s befitting response over Indian fighter jets intrusion into Pakistan’s airspace.