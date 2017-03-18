Chinese universities move up in Asian ranking global times

BEIJING (China), March 18 (APP): Chinese universities are rising quickly

on the list of Asia’s best universities, with Peking University becoming the second best institution in Asia, a latest ranking showed.

According to the Asian University Rankings 2017 published by the

London-based Times Higher Education magazine, the National University of Singapore maintained its top place, followed by Peking University and Tsinghua University, both based in Beijing.

In last year’s ranking, Peking University shared the second place with

Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.

It is a remarkable improvement for Tsinghua this year, compared with

last year’s ranking at the fifth place.

The ranking examines 300 universities across Asia.

The methodology, as stipulated on the magazine’s website, “judges the

universities across all of their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.”

Among the top 10, University of Hong Kong slipped one place to the

fifth, while Hong Kong University of Science and Technology held on to its sixth place.

The University of Tokyo remained at the seventh, followed by South

Korean institutions from eighth to 10th places.

In total, 45 Chinese mainland universities have made it to Asia’s top

300, while six are from Hong Kong and 25 from Taiwan.

Almost all Chinese universities covered by the ranking have moved up

compared with the previous year. Shanghai Jiao Tong University achieved phenomenal progress by moving from 32 in 2016 to this year’s 18th.

Other top mainland universities include the University of Science and

Technology of China, based in East China’s Anhui Province, ranking 15th and Fudan University at the 16th place, based in Shanghai.