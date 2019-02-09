ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP):A team of Chinese Socio-Economic Development experts would visit Pakistan in the last week of current month to finalize the projects and their sites in already agreed six different areas under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including health, education, water supply, vocational training, poverty alleviation and agriculture.
This was disclosed by spokesman of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here on Saturday.
Chinese team due in Pakistan to finalize CPEC projects
ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP):A team of Chinese Socio-Economic Development experts would visit Pakistan in the last week of current month to finalize the projects and their sites in already agreed six different areas under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including health, education, water supply, vocational training, poverty alleviation and agriculture.